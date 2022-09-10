Centric Swap Tops One Day Volume of $1.12 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $142,944.12 and $1.12 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00772825 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.