Centurion Market Cap Tops $16,599.95 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $16,599.95 and approximately $75.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centurion has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB.”

