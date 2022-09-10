Ceres (CERES) One Day Volume Hits $2,326.00

Ceres (CERES) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Ceres has a market cap of $162,982.18 and approximately $2,326.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $29.57 or 0.00138790 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00788055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015489 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
