CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFVI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

