Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $7.96 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.91 billion and approximately $495.71 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00128159 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is link.smartcontract.com. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

