ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

ECOM stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $658.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Stories

