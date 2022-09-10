Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 0.9 %

CTHR opened at $1.12 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

