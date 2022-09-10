Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $392.04

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $392.04 and last traded at $399.98, with a volume of 7823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $402.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.20 and its 200 day moving average is $491.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

