ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $747,459.92 and $478,618.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

