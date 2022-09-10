Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is Stony Point Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,565 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for about 6.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $26,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chegg by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

