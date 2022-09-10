Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

