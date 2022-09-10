Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 7.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Chesapeake Energy worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $96,542,000.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

