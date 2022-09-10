Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMRX. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

CMRX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chimerix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

