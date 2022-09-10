China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.21.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
