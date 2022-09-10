China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

