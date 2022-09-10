China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAAS. Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

