China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CGA opened at $7.60 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.
