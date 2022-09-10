China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

China Life Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Life Insurance

About China Life Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.



China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

