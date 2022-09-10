China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Life Insurance
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.