Chintai (CHEX) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Chintai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Chintai has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and $14,185.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chintai coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

About Chintai

CHEX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 988,822,540 coins and its circulating supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chintai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

