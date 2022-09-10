Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 2.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 55,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,723.32 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,526.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,461.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

