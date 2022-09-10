Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,837.55.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.0 %

CMG stock opened at $1,723.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,526.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,461.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $10,246,870 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.