Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Chorus Aviation Price Performance
CHRRF opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
