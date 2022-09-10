Chris Sedwell Buys 113,241 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Chris Sedwell bought 113,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,104.92).

Shares of LON BYOT opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.82. The company has a market cap of £12.03 million and a PE ratio of -26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Byotrol plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

