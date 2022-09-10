Christy L. Kalaus Sells 500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.