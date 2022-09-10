Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Cap of $105.43 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $105.43 million and $19.75 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,508.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005508 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00076056 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

