Chromia Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $107.29 million and $19.27 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00068657 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005555 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

