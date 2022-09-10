CIBC Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$86.93.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
BNS opened at C$73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.24. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$69.95 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
(Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$86.93.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.24. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$69.95 and a 12 month high of C$95.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
(Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.