CIBC Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$86.93.

BNS opened at C$73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.24. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$69.95 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

