CIBC Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.20.

Shares of LB opened at C$34.17 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.80 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.36.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

