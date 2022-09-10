CIBC Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.33.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.53 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,753. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

