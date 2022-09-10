CIBC Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.9 %

LB opened at C$34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.36. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.80 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

