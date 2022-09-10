CIBC Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$135.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.38.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.44 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$118.79 and a 12-month high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

