Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$16.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Cineplex Stock Up 10.3 %

CGX stock opened at C$9.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

