Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Director Acquires $113,240.00 in Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Werth purchased 74,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $113,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 946,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cingulate Stock Performance
CING opened at $1.55 on Friday. Cingulate Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
