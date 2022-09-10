Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Director Acquires $113,240.00 in Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Werth purchased 74,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $113,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 946,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cingulate Stock Performance

CING opened at $1.55 on Friday. Cingulate Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cingulate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.