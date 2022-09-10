Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,363 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.