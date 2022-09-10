Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 332 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Insider Activity

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

