Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,337 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

RGI opened at $176.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.21 and a twelve month high of $201.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

