Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $536.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.71.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

