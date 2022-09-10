Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000. Dollar Tree accounts for about 0.9% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $144.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

