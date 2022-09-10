Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.