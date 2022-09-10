Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 140 Summer Partners LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 807,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 756,692 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $12,377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

