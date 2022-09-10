Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $2,210,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,894,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.97.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

