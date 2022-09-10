Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 881 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,340,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $354.66 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

