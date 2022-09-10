Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

