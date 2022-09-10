Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

