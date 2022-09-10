Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $524.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.85. The company has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

