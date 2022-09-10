Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $53.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65.

