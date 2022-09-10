Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

