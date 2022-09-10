Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

