Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 421.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,554 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 801,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.56 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.