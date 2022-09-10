Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $52.01 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,705 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 6.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $52,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

