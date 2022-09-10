Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $696,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,723.32 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,526.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,461.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $10,246,870 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

